Joseph Martin Duffy, 36, is accused of pointing the bladed tool at the City Council worker confronted on Sandy Row earlier this week.

Duffy, of Whiterock Gardens in the city, claimed he only had the implement on him to hang doors.

He was remanded into custody after being refused bail on charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, threats to kill and theft.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard claims he went into the store on Sandy Row on Tuesday and tried to take a £4 cap gun from the shelves.

When challenged by the shop owner he made threats about paramilitaries and causing damage to the premises, according to police.

A PSNI officer contended that Duffy then went out onto the street, shouting that he had a chisel and a knife.

He allegedly approached a council employee carrying out cleaning duties nearby and threatened “I will f***ing kill you” before producing and waving the chisel at him.

Duffy was arrested after police viewed CCTV footage from the scene.

A chisel has been seized but no knife located, the court heard.

During interviews Duffy denied stealing the cap gun or issuing any threats.

“He said that he required the chisel as he was going to hang doors… however, he could not say why he had no other tools on him,” the officer added.

Opposing bail, she claimed: “This was a random incident where members of the public were put in fear.”

A defence barrister told the court his client intends to make counter-allegations about the shop owner.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay denied bail and remanded Duffy in custody until March 16.

