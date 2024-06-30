Man aged 83 tries to bite police officers in Co Down after traffic stop
Officers in Newry, Mourne and Down said that at 11am on Saturday morning they stopped a car on Main Street, Ballynahinch.
They said: “The 83-year-old driver’s licence had been stopped by the DVLA and his insurance was invalid.
"When he was told his car was being seized, he decided to lash out at officers, kicking, punching and attempting to bite them.
“This is the second time in two months he has assaulted police following a routine stop.”
The driver was charged for a number of offences and police said he will have to attend court “in the near future”.