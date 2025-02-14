Man and woman attacked with a hammer during aggravated burglary in Bangor
Police are appealing for information following a report of the incident in the early hours of Friday.
Detective Sergeant Bell said: “At approximately 3.40am police received a report that a man armed with a hammer, entered a house in the Skipperstone Road area and attacked a man and woman who were in the property.
“Both were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the attack. “Officers attended the scene and a 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of an number of offences including aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent, threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“He remains in police custody at this time.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 86 14/02/24.”
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.