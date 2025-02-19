Man and woman charged over assaults on police that left seven officers injured in Londonderry

Two people, a man and a woman, are to appear in court on charges of assaulting police in Londonderry.

The incidents with which the two are charged led to the injury of seven officers in the early hours of this morning.

A man aged 25 has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside.

He is scheduled to appear in Londonderry Magistrates' Court on March 12.

An image of a police officer after sustaining an injury in an incident in Londonderry, 19-02-25An image of a police officer after sustaining an injury in an incident in Londonderry, 19-02-25
An image of a police officer after sustaining an injury in an incident in Londonderry, 19-02-25

In a separate, unrelated incident in the Cityside, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.

She is scheduled to appear before the court tomorrow.

The incidents come 10 days after the PSNI said that nine officers had been injured in a string of incidents in Londonderry and Strabane within a 48-hour period.

