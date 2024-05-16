Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman, both aged 40, have been charged with attempting to make explosives under suspicious circumstances and possessing firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The arrests and charges follow a proactive search of a house in the Holylands area of south Belfast by detectives from Musgrave when a number of items were seized.

The man and woman are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 16th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

arrested man

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said: “We would like to thank the residents of Jerusalem Street and the surrounding areas for their patience over the past few days while this operation took place.

"If anyone has any information which they feel may assist us in our investigation, we would ask them to contact us on 101 quoting serial 1586 14/05/24.”