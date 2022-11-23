Man and woman to appear in court charged with Human Trafficking, Controlling Prostitution, Brothel Keeping and Money Laundering
In a statement the PSNI said a 63-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have both been charged with the offences (Human Trafficking, Controlling Prostitution, Brothel Keeping and Money Laundering).
The statement added that both are due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court and will appear via videolink to Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 23rd November.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.