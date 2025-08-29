Man appears in court charged with murder of pensioner Sean Small found dead outside home in Newcastle County Down
Sean Small , 84, was found dead outside his home on Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle on Sunday.
Mark William Bready , 41, of Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle , appeared before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with the murder.
He was remanded in custody by the judge.
Bready is accused of killing Mr Small on a date between August 19 and August 24 .
Mr Small had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for sexual offences.
A detective inspector told the court she was fully aware of the facts of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charge of murder.
A defence solicitor told the court there were no issues with connection, saying they are accepted.
No application was made for bail before the court on Friday.
The judge told the court that, therefore, the defendant would be remanded in custody.
Bready did not address the court during the short hearing.
The defence solicitor asked the court to trigger an article 51 assessment, which he said had been discussed with the investigators.
The judge said she will order an article 51 assessment, which means that the defendant's mental health will be assessed while he is on remand.
The case has been adjourned for four weeks, and Bready will appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on September 25 via video link.
The accused was granted free legal aid.