Detectives are appealing for information following two armed robberies which in South Belfast on Sunday 26th November.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly before 7pm, it was reported to police that a 17 year old male was walking along the Lisburn Road when he was approached by a man armed with a large knife.

"It was reported the man threatened the male and demanded money from him, but made off towards the Windsor Avenue area following the incident.

“At around 7pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s was sitting in his car at the Windsor Avenue, when a male entered the vehicle via the front passenger seat.

"It was reported he brandished a large knife and made off on foot with a set of car keys taken during the incident towards the Malone Road area.

"The driver was not injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between both incidents.

"The male believed to have been involved in both incidents is described as being aged in his 30s, of medium build and height.

"He was described as wearing a black coloured puffa-style jacket with the hood pulled up and also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1370 26/11/23.