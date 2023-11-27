All Sections
Increasing concern for missing 19-year-old last seen one week ago

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 19-year-old Vivienne Szilagyi.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Nov 2023, 07:49 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 08:58 GMT
A post from from Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 19-year-old Vivienne Szilagyi

"Vivienne was last seen in the vicinity of Rathglynn, Antrim at approximately 06:00 hours on Monday 20th November 2023.

"Viviane is described as 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with long dark brown heard and brown eyes.

"If you know where Vivienne is or have any information in relation to her whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting serial 1069 of 21/11/23”.

