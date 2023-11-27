Increasing concern for missing 19-year-old last seen one week ago
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 19-year-old Vivienne Szilagyi.
A post from from Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says:
"Vivienne was last seen in the vicinity of Rathglynn, Antrim at approximately 06:00 hours on Monday 20th November 2023.
"Viviane is described as 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with long dark brown heard and brown eyes.
"If you know where Vivienne is or have any information in relation to her whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting serial 1069 of 21/11/23”.