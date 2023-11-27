All Sections
Urgent appeal to locate Aaron McKinney who was last seen on November 10 - but may have travelled to Dundalk

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Aaron McKinney who was last seen on November 10.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Nov 2023, 08:33 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 08:56 GMT
A post on Police West Belfast says: “Aaron was last seen in the vicinity of Glen Road, Andersonstown, Belfast on the 10th November 2023.

"It is believed he may have travelled to Dundalk, however he lives in the Belfast area.

"If you have seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 391 24/11/23”.

