Urgent appeal to locate Aaron McKinney who was last seen on November 10 - but may have travelled to Dundalk
Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Aaron McKinney who was last seen on November 10.
A post on Police West Belfast says: “Aaron was last seen in the vicinity of Glen Road, Andersonstown, Belfast on the 10th November 2023.
"It is believed he may have travelled to Dundalk, however he lives in the Belfast area.
"If you have seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 391 24/11/23”.