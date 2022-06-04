Man arrested after attempted late night armed robbery at business premises

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “It was reported at approximately 11pm that the man entered the premises armed with a knife which he removed from his coat pocket and pointed it at staff. When challenged, the man left the premises and discarded the knife. He was then detained by police and the knife recovered. He remains in custody at this time.”

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would ask that if anyone was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have any information that can assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1872 03/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.