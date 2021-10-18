Man arrested after body of male is found in property in Magherafelt

The property in Sandy Braes, Magherafelt, where the body was found. Police have cordoned off the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “Just after 12.30 this afternoon, police received a report that the body of a deceased male had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.

“Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21.”

