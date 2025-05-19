Man arrested after failing to comply with Parades Commission conditions 'in connection to events on Easter Monday, 21 April, 2025, in Londonderry'

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of failing to comply with conditions imposed by the Parades Commission, and wearing a uniform in a public place in such a way, or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

The man remains in custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection to events on Easter Monday, 21 April, 2025, in Londonderry.