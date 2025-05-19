Man arrested after failing to comply with Parades Commission conditions 'in connection to events on Easter Monday, 21 April, 2025, in Londonderry'

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 19th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 15:59 BST
Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of failing to comply with conditions imposed by the Parades Commission, and wearing a uniform in a public place in such a way, or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

The man remains in custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection to events on Easter Monday, 21 April, 2025, in Londonderry.

The investigation is ongoing.

