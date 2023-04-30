Man arrested after female police officer punched in the face a number of times

The officers were assaulted during an incident at the Carranbane Walk area of Londonderry on Saturday night.Inspector Craig said: “Shortly before 9.15pm yesterday, Saturday 29th April, officers attended a report of a domestic-related occurrence at a property in the area.“A female officer approached a man who was in the garden of the property and he punched her in the face a number of times. The officer had to be taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which included an injury to her eye.“The man was also have reported to have punched and spat at a second officer, and spat at a third officer.“The man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage, and common assault.“He was taken to police custody, where he spat in another officer’s face, and threw a cup of water in a fifth officer’s face.”Inspector Craig added: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, but I want to stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.“I would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1885 of 29/04/23.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. ​