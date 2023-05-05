News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested after searches ‘linked to the west Belfast UDA’

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have carried out searches in the Shankill area of Belfast this morning.

By Staff Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:56 BST

The searches at three properties were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A 37-year-old man was arrested at a property on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

PSNI have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property
“As a result of the searches, a number of items including a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a sum of money, a mobile phone and other drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

“The items will be taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following this morning’s arrest and seizure. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/