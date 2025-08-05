Man arrested after suspected stolen car damages taxi and police vehicles

A man has been arrested in west Belfast after a suspected stolen car damaged a taxi and two police vehicles.

Officers on patrol in the Falls Road area on Monday saw a red Citroen C4 which they believed had been reported stolen the previous day.

It collided with a taxi carrying passengers before making off “at speed” and being abandoned in the Donegal Quay area.

arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on a number of offences including dangerous driving and theft of a vehicle.

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said no serious injuries were reported.

“The vehicle, a red Citroen C4, was being driven erratically and collided with a taxi, which was carrying passengers, near the junction of Royal Avenue and Donegal Street, before making off at speed and being abandoned in the area of Donegal Quay,” he said.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing but thankfully there have been no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

“Damage was, however, caused to the vehicles involved in the collision, along with two police vehicles.

“One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested a short distance away on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, theft of a vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, using a motor vehicle without insurance and no driving licence.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

He added: “Our officers dedicate themselves to the communities they serve, often at great risk to themselves.

“While any injury to our officers or members of the public is completely unacceptable, thankfully, on this occasion, we are not dealing with more serious consequences as a result of this reckless behaviour.

“Damage to police vehicles often requires them to be off the road for repairs, and this impacts on service delivery to the public.”

He encouraged anyone with information, dashcam or video footage, to contact police on the number 101, quoting reference 1914 of 4/8/25, or by using the online non-emergency reporting form.