Man arrested after two officers were kicked during disturbance in Belfast

Police have arrested a man after an officer was kicked to the face in Belfast
By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read

Inspector McCann said: "We received a report of anti-social behaviour in the Royal Avenue area shortly before 2.45pm on Thursday August 24. It was reported that a man was being abusive to members of the public.

"Officers attended and arrested the man, aged 35, on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. While he was being arrested he kicked an officer to the face and kicked a second officer.

"The man was then further arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time."

Inspector McCann said: "Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day assisting people. Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident and anyone with information who could help our investigation or who has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1171 of 24/08/23."