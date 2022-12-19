Man arrested after victim sustained a wound to his ear after in Antrim attack is released on police bail
A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI say that the man was arrested following a report that a man sustained a wound to his ear after being attacked in Antrim on Saturday, 17th December.