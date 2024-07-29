Man arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to PSNI data breach

PSNI on foot patrol in south Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Detectives investigating criminality linked to the PSNI data breach have arrested a 54-year-old man.

Data relating to all 9,483 PSNI officers and staff was mistakenly included in a spreadsheet published online last August in response to a freedom of information request.

The list included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit in which they work.

Police later said the information had got into the hands of dissident republicans.

The arrested man was detained following a search in Londonderry on July 25.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly said: “We will continue to investigate and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

Following the breach, the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) has proposed fining the PSNI £750,000 after describing the data disclosure as a “potentially life-threatening incident” which caused “untold anxiety and distress”.

The chief constable of the PSNI Jon Boutcher has previously made clear that no disciplinary action is being taken against anyone within the police who was involved in the data breach.