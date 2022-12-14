Man arrested by Major Investigation Team in probe into Sean Fox murder is released

A man, arrested in the Lenadoon area, had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offences in connection with the murder of Sean Fox.

A PSNI statement adds that the investigation is ongoing and that detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have recovered a quantity of suspected ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items were seized during searches in the Lenadoon Avenue area earlier today, Tuesday 13 December, and will now be sent for forensic examination.

Sean Fox, aged 42, was murdered inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on Sunday, 2nd October.

Crimestoppers have offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox. Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad