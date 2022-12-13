News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested by Major Investigation Team in probe into Sean Fox murder - £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for information

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast in October have arrested a 44-year-old man today.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The man was arrested in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast on suspicion of terrorism-related offences.

He is now in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.Mr Fox, aged 42-years, was murdered on Sunday, 2nd October.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox. Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Belfast murder: 23 images of Sean Fox murder scene - men seen running from social club

Murder victim Sean Fox