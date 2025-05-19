Man arrested for burglary after 'short foot chase' in south Belfast after a number of electronic items reported stolen were recovered
The man was spotted acting suspiciously in the North Street area of Belfast on Sunday 18th May by Neighbourhood Police Officers.
Following a short foot chase he was detained, searched and subsequently arrested.
A number of electronic items which had been reported as stolen were recovered as a result of the search and the arrested man remains in custody at this time.
Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “This arrest comes as a result of excellent proactive police work by officers out being visible in their community over the weekend.
“Burglary is a very personal crime, and I appreciate that it has caused concern to residents across south Belfast.
"We want you to know that police are listening to these concerns, and are taking every opportunity to identify and arrest offenders.
"I commend all those involved in the investigation.
“Ensuring the security of your property is a vital consideration over the summer, so please remember to lock windows and doors of your property.
"It only takes a few minutes to enter your home and take valuables so we encourage everyone to ensure the safekeeping of their house, shed and any other outbuildings.
“Report any suspicious activity in your area on 101 or via psni.police.uk/report, or 999 in an emergency.
“For more information on home security, please visit psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/protecting-your-home.”