Man arrested for trying to headbutt a police officer twice, verbal threats and disorderly behaviour

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, after attending a report of a concern for safety in the Brookfield Gardens area of Ahoghill, on Sunday 3rd December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement says that officers attended an address shortly before 7pm and noted a number of broken household items outside a property, before discovering further damage inside a property.

A man was sighted in the area matching the description of the initial report and officers engaged with him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

police custody cell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour, before becoming aggressive towards officers and attempting to head-butt one officer twice, whilst making verbal threats.

The man was then further arrested for assault on police.