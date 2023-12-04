Man arrested for trying to headbutt a police officer twice, verbal threats and disorderly behaviour

All Sections
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, after attending a report of a concern for safety in the Brookfield Gardens area of Ahoghill, on Sunday 3rd December.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:45 GMT
A PSNI statement says that officers attended an address shortly before 7pm and noted a number of broken household items outside a property, before discovering further damage inside a property.

A man was sighted in the area matching the description of the initial report and officers engaged with him.

The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour, before becoming aggressive towards officers and attempting to head-butt one officer twice, whilst making verbal threats.

The man was then further arrested for assault on police.

He remains in police custody at this time.