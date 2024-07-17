Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from North West CID have this morning, Wednesday 17th July, arrested a man aged in his 30s in Ballymoney, in relation to an assault on a teenage male which occurred last month.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Shortly before 10:25pm on May 13th, officers received a report that the teenager had been beaten multiple times by a group of men with crowbars in the Hamilton Park area of the town.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head, his arms, and his shins.

“The suspects were described as being dressed in dark coloured clothing and wearing balaclavas.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan continued: “There is no place in our society for those who participate in such a despicable and brutal attack on a young person, and our investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident is continuing.

“One man, arrested under the Terrorism Act, today remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to the incident, or witnessed what happened, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 2061 of 13/05/24.”

