Man arrested in Belfast over alleged fraud against elderly in Hungary
The 24-year-old was detained in east Belfast on Friday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the alleged offences involved calls being made from Northern Ireland to victims aged in their 80s in Hungary .
Officers said the victims were allegedly dishonestly persuaded to hand over cash and valuables to a collector in Hungary .
The man arrested in Belfast was detained on a Hungarian extradition warrant and was due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court on Friday.
"Today's arrest was as a result of an ongoing investigation involving the PSNI's International Policing Unit and colleagues in Europol and Musgrave CID," a police spokesperson said.
He said the force was aware of what they described as a "grandparent scam" happening across Europe .
"We would ask any members of the public who have information on this crime to report it to PSNI or report via Crimestoppers," he said.
"Older people across Europe continue to be scammed out of their savings and valuables by criminals with no regard for their victims.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue working with Europol and colleagues across Europe to make sure offenders are brought before the courts."