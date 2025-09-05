Man arrested in Belfast over alleged fraud against elderly in Hungary

A man has been arrested in Belfast over alleged fraud against elderly people in Hungary.

A man has been arrested in Belfast over alleged fraud against elderly people in Hungary .

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was detained in east Belfast on Friday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the alleged offences involved calls being made from Northern Ireland to victims aged in their 80s in Hungary .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said the victims were allegedly dishonestly persuaded to hand over cash and valuables to a collector in Hungary .

The man arrested in Belfast was detained on a Hungarian extradition warrant and was due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court on Friday.

"Today's arrest was as a result of an ongoing investigation involving the PSNI's International Policing Unit and colleagues in Europol and Musgrave CID," a police spokesperson said.

He said the force was aware of what they described as a "grandparent scam" happening across Europe .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would ask any members of the public who have information on this crime to report it to PSNI or report via Crimestoppers," he said.

"Older people across Europe continue to be scammed out of their savings and valuables by criminals with no regard for their victims.