Man arrested in connection with Real IRA claim of responsibility for Det Chief Caldwell attempted murder
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made regarding the New IRA following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023.
A statement from the PSNI said that detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the New IRA arrested the man in Londonderry this morning (Tuesday, 21st March).
The statement added that the man was also arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023.
He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in Londonderry earlier today.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.
“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”