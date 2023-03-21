News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Man arrested in connection with Real IRA claim of responsibility for Det Chief Caldwell attempted murder

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made regarding the New IRA following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023.

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:46 GMT- 1 min read

A statement from the PSNI said that detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the New IRA arrested the man in Londonderry this morning (Tuesday, 21st March).

The statement added that the man was also arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in Londonderry earlier today.

Det Chief Caldwell
Det Chief Caldwell
Det Chief Caldwell
Most Popular

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”