Man arrested in Dunmurry for offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At approximately 8.10pm, officers were made aware of an individual in the Hornbeam Road area, believed to have been holding a black handgun.

Officers located the man matching the description a short time later in a grey vehicle and he was spoken to, before being subsequently arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man with a firearm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was arrested for a number of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear, and further arrested for possession of a blade or point in a public place, following a search of his vehicle.