Man arrested in Dunmurry for offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear

Police in Lisburn have made an arrest, following a report of a man in the Dunmurry area armed with a firearm on, Sunday, 7th April.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
At approximately 8.10pm, officers were made aware of an individual in the Hornbeam Road area, believed to have been holding a black handgun.

Officers located the man matching the description a short time later in a grey vehicle and he was spoken to, before being subsequently arrested.

The 25-year-old was arrested for a number of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear, and further arrested for possession of a blade or point in a public place, following a search of his vehicle.

All items were seized by officers for further examination, and the man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.