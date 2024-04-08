Man arrested in Dunmurry for offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear
At approximately 8.10pm, officers were made aware of an individual in the Hornbeam Road area, believed to have been holding a black handgun.
Officers located the man matching the description a short time later in a grey vehicle and he was spoken to, before being subsequently arrested.
The 25-year-old was arrested for a number of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear, and further arrested for possession of a blade or point in a public place, following a search of his vehicle.
All items were seized by officers for further examination, and the man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.