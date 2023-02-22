News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested in investigation into murder of Liam Christie who was shot at close range in house in Antrim last October

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim last October have today, Wednesday 22 February, arrested a 58-year-old man.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The man was arrested, in the Belfast area, on suspicion of murder and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Liam Christie, who was 44-years-old, was found dead in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim on Thursday 20 October 2022.

Liam Christie
"He had been shot a number of times at close range.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

"I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate or surrounding areas between 7am on Wednesday 19 October and 12pm the following day.”

“Please call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 310 of 20/10/22.

"Alternatively information can be provided, with 100% anonymity, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R26-PO1

