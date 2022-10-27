The accused has been also charged with firearms offences.He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, October 27th).

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Liam Christie was shot up to four times at close range in a ‘brutal’ killing.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation last Thursday following the discovery of a body in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson confirmed on Friday that the deceased is 44-year-old father-of-three Mr Christie.

"He was shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks," she said. "This is a brutal killing and I'm appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice."