Man arrested in Keady house where police made safe an improvised explosive device has been released on police bail
A man, aged in his 40’s, arrested on Wednesday 9th July following a house search in Keady in which police recovered and made safe an improvised explosive device, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.
Detective Inspector Winters said: “Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation, as we work closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána.
"We would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 07/07/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”