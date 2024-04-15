Man arrested in Republic of Ireland after thefts from a number of vehicles over the weekend in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Dempster said: “Officers received information from colleagues from An Garda Siochana that a man, aged in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, after he was stopped in the Republic of Ireland.

“Police Service officers conducted follow-up enquiries, and received two reports yesterday, Sunday 14th April, relating to thefts from cars parked outside houses in the Brookdale area of Banbridge.

“Items including a wallet containing cash and a driving license, a Walkman, and car keys were reported to have been stolen from one vehicle.

“A laptop, a leather satchel, and a number of mobile phones were also reported to have been stolen from another vehicle parked outside a house in the same area.

“The arrested male remains in custody in the Republic of Ireland at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Sergeant Dempster added: “This investigation displays our commitment to our shared objective to keep people safe through collaborative partnership working, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work together with our partners in An Garda Síochána.

“Anyone who may have any information in relation to these incidents is asked to get in touch with police, and the number to call is 101, quoting reference number 678 of 14/04/24.”

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.