A suspicious object was discovered at the property earlier on Tuesday and after an examination by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) was declared as a viable explosive device.

The device was made safe and removed from the flat along with a number of suspected firearms for further examination.

Police are currently in attendance at Rosevale Avenue in Newtownards following the discovery of a suspicious object at a flat in the area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possession of a class C drug and has been taken into custody for questioning.