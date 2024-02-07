Man arrested last night after viable explosive device found in Newtownards flat and security alert ends so families could return to homes
A suspicious object was discovered at the property earlier on Tuesday and after an examination by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) was declared as a viable explosive device.
The device was made safe and removed from the flat along with a number of suspected firearms for further examination.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possession of a class C drug and has been taken into custody for questioning.
Local residents who had been moved from their homes, returned yesterday evening and officers thanked thank all those affected by this incident for their patience.