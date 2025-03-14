Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women stabbed early this morning

“Whilst serious, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time

A 26 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed at a house in Downpatrick this morning, Friday 14 March.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 8.30am police received a report that a man armed with two knives was attacking two women inside a property on Stream Street.

The altercation spilled outside and one of the women, a 35 year old, was further violently assaulted in the back garden sustaining a serious knife wound to her neck and other lacerations to her head and face Responding police were able to intervene and arrest the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other woman, who is in her 50s, also sustained stab wounds.

Local Inspector Eamonn Campbell said; "Both women were taken to hospital, one via air ambulance and one by road, however whilst serious, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The arrested man, 26, has been taken into police custody and will be questioned on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.

The scene at Stream Street is currently being examined and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.