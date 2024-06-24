Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Ballygowan on Saturday, June 22nd, have made an arrest.

The 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and criminal damage and he remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "Police received a report that at around 11pm on Saturday, a woman was struck on her head and back with a number of shotgun pellets, which were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident to call Police on 101 quoting reference 1815 22/06/24.

"We would also appeal to anyone who noticed a white van acting suspiciously in the area over the last week to get in touch."