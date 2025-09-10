Man arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, abstracting electricity, and criminal damage

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:04 BST
Officers have arrested a man and seized a number of suspected cannabis plants, together with cultivation equipment, following a search of a residential property in Banbridge.

In a statement Sergeant Shortt said: “Police attended a property in the Bishops Green area of the town shortly after 9pm yesterday, Tuesday 9th September.

“A subsequent search of the premises resulted in the discovery of a number of suspected cannabis plants.

“One man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, abstracting electricity, and criminal damage.

Cannabis

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and police would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist to contact 101, and quote reference number 1309 of 09/09/25.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

