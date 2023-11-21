Man arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault on and off a train between Coleraine and Ballymena

Police have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault, following incidents on and off a train between Coleraine and Ballymena yesterday evening, Monday 20th November.

Two young women reported being approached and sexually assaulted by a man unknown to them, with one woman reporting the approach took place on the train around 6pm, and the second woman reporting to police on their arrival to the station, that she was approached whilst seated on the platform just before 6.30pm.

Chief Inspector Boyd said: “Officers attended the initial report and arrested a man who matched the description given to them.

"He remains in custody at this time, where he will be interviewed on suspicion of these offences.

“We are very grateful to the member of Translink staff who assisted the young woman on the train, and to the staff who made it possible for police to co-ordinate resources and arrest the suspect at Ballymena Train Station.