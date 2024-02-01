Man arrested under Terrorism Act in connection with murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast in 2022

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 40-year-old was arrested following searches in west Belfast this morning, Thursday 1 February.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Fox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1