Man arrested under Terrorism Act in connection with murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast in 2022
The 40-year-old was arrested following searches in west Belfast this morning, Thursday 1 February.
He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.
Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.
Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org