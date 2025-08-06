Man assaulted in home by gang pretending to deliver takeaway
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the aggravated burglary in the east of the city on Tuesday night.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "We received a report just after 10.35pm that three men had forced their way into a property in the Orby Court area after pretending to deliver a takeaway, which the resident had not ordered.
"When the resident opened the door, he was pushed to the ground and punched before one of the men held a suspected firearm to his head and made threats towards him, demanding money.
"When neighbours, hearing the commotion, came out of their homes, the men ran away from the scene empty-handed."
The PSNI said the resident was not seriously injured but he and his wife have been left extremely shaken.
The spokesperson added: "The three men are described as being aged in their late teens.
"Two were wearing dark-coloured tracksuits with the hoods up, while the third was wearing a lighter-coloured jacket and a hat.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen three men matching this description in the area, particularly if they were carrying a pizza box.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and have relevant dashcam footage."
Witnesses can call 101, quoting reference number 1683 05/08/25.