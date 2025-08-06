Man assaulted in home by gang pretending to deliver takeaway

The Orby Court area of Belfast

A man had a suspected gun held against his head after intruders pretending to deliver a pizza forced their way into his Belfast home.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the aggravated burglary in the east of the city on Tuesday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We received a report just after 10.35pm that three men had forced their way into a property in the Orby Court area after pretending to deliver a takeaway, which the resident had not ordered.

"When the resident opened the door, he was pushed to the ground and punched before one of the men held a suspected firearm to his head and made threats towards him, demanding money.

"When neighbours, hearing the commotion, came out of their homes, the men ran away from the scene empty-handed."

The PSNI said the resident was not seriously injured but he and his wife have been left extremely shaken.

The spokesperson added: "The three men are described as being aged in their late teens.

"Two were wearing dark-coloured tracksuits with the hoods up, while the third was wearing a lighter-coloured jacket and a hat.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen three men matching this description in the area, particularly if they were carrying a pizza box.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and have relevant dashcam footage."