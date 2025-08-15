Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary in Co Armagh on Thursday (August 14)

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary in Bessbrook, Co Armagh on Thursday (August 14).

It was reported that at around 10.15pm, two men, one of whom was armed with a small black bat, gained entry to a house in the Cloughreagh Park area and assaulted a male occupant.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal, as have a woman and children who were also in the property at the time.

Both suspects were described as being approximately 6’ tall, of average build and wearing hats and gloves, with their faces covered by snoods. One was reported to be wearing grey clothing and the other black.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area or who may have witnessed suspicious activity during this time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1767 of 14/08/25.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/