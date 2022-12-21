Man charged after cannabis found in Belfast Harbour vehicle search
A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with intent to supply following an operation in the Belfast Harbour area yesterday morning, Tuesday 20th December.
The operation was led by Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit and the accused is to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 21st December).
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
According to the BBC the haul of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m was found packed into divan beds after a vehicle was searched at Belfast Harbour.
They also claimed that the drugs were vacuum packed into plastic pouches and concealed within the furniture.