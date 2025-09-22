Man charged after two police officers injured when their patrol vehicle rammed n the Ballymagorry area

A man has been charged after two police officers were injured when their patrol vehicle was rammed in the Ballymagorry area on Saturday, 20th September.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesman said the 26-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, resisting police, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to resist apprehension, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, driving with excess alcohol in his breath, attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 22nd September.