Man charged in relation to attack on Islamic Centre in Belfast

A man has been charged in relation to an attack on the Islamic Centre in Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A viable device was thrown through a window of the centre during evening prayer on Friday.

Police cordoned off the area and the public were encouraged to avoid it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, a man aged 34 was charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

Belfast Islamic Centre

He was also charged with attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.