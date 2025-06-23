Man charged in relation to attack on Islamic Centre in Belfast

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 07:54 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 08:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged in relation to an attack on the Islamic Centre in Belfast.

A viable device was thrown through a window of the centre during evening prayer on Friday.

Police cordoned off the area and the public were encouraged to avoid it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, a man aged 34 was charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

Belfast Islamic Centreplaceholder image
Belfast Islamic Centre

He was also charged with attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The attack on the Islamic Centre has been criticised by politicians over the weekend.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice