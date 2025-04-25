Masked dissident republicans parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday 2025. Photo: George Sweeney

​​A security worker accused of directing men in paramilitary uniforms as violence flared during a dissident republican parade in Londonderry is set to remain in custody.

Thomas Moore had been granted magistrates bail on charges linked to the Easter Monday disorder allegedly orchestrated by the New IRA.

A prosecution appeal against his release was put on hold at the High Court today for further police investigations to be carried out.

The 55-year-old is now expected to be held in custody for at least another three weeks.

Moore, of Farren Park in the city, has been charged with managing a meeting in support of the IRA.

He faces further counts of aiding and abetting in both wearing clothing in support of a proscribed organisation and in failing to comply with conditions imposed by the Parades Commission.

Trouble erupted close to the scene of the annual parade from the Creggan to the Bogside in commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising.

An estimated 50 petrol bombs and 50 fireworks were thrown at police during the disorder.

Prosecution counsel argued that many of the men who took part in the march were masked and wearing paramilitary uniforms in direct contravention of a condition imposed by the Parades Commission.

She told the court Moore, named as a proposed steward for the event, was identified by an air support unit leading other participants.

“He was observed directing a group of masked and uniformed parade members to their starting point,” the barrister claimed.

After the march got underway a number of youths began to attack PSNI lines with devices loaded in shopping trolleys.

“It’s highly likely the disorder was orchestrated by the New IRA to prevent police from disrupting what had become an illegal parade,” counsel submitted.

Moore was also allegedly spotted beckoning some of the masked and uniformed men towards a gazebo for them to change back into civilian clothes.

He then dismantled and put the tent in the back of a work van before being stopped and arrested, according to the prosecution.

In a written statement Moore said he has worked in the security industry for 35 years, stewarding at events ranging from Halloween and Maritime Festivals to football matches, movie sets and US Presidential visits.

He insisted: “I played no role whatsoever in organising, supporting, assisting or encouraging any illegal activity.”

Defence counsel Gavyn Cairns argued that Moore understood the Easter Monday event would be a completely lawful procession.

“He was stewarding or marshalling a legal parade where participants were permitted to wear period dress… from the 1970s,” the barrister contended.

But adjourning proceedings until May 16, Mr Justice Rooney requested inquiries be made into claims that others convicted of similar offences avoided custodial sentences.

“There is no doubt from the photographs here that there is prima facie evidence,” the judge said.