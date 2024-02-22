All Sections
Man charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and two counts of assault on police after fire damage caused to a bedroom in Lisburn

Detectives investigating a report of arson with intent to endanger life in the Woodland Park area of Lisburn on Wednesday morning, 21st February have charged a man to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 09:01 GMT
The 39-year-old has been charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, two counts of assault on police and attempted criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 22nd February.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.