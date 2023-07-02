News you can trust since 1737
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident

A 42-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following what police describe as a ‘domestic incident’ in Kilkeel on Friday.
By Damian Wilson
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch charged the man with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.

The man is being held in custody until he appears before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.