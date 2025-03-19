Man charged with attempted murder and other offences in connection with south Belfast stabbing

The Ormeau Road area of Belfast
Detectives from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a stabbing in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Saturday, March 1 have charged a man to court

The 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence in connection with the stabbing.

Separately, he has also been charged with threats to kill, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with offences committed between Monday, 24th February and Friday, 7th March.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19th March in relation to all charges.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

