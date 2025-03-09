Man charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon
Police investigating the report of an attempted robbery at a supermarket in the Warren Gardens area of Lisburn on Friday have charged a 33 year old man with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. A second 33 year old man, also arrested in connection with this incident, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.