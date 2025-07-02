Man charged with GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and other charges after Ormeau road assault

Police have charged a man to court after an assault in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Monday, 30th June.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and threats to kill.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, 28th July.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 20-year-old man has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.