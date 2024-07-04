​A man has appeared in court charged with possessing an imitation firearm in connection with an alleged incident when a ladder was placed against a lamp post on which an Ulster flag was flying in Whitehead.

Stephen Graham (66), of Islandmagee Road in Whitehead, is charged in relation to the incident on June 7 this year.The charge is that 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Islandmagee Road, Whitehead, an imitation firearm'.The accused appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.No details of the alleged incident were outlined to the court.A defence lawyer said he wished for the case to be adjourned for instructions regarding the charge to be obtained from the accused. The case was adjourned to July 11.