Man charged with murder after death of tattoo artist Aidan Mann

Barry Donnelly, 36, of Church Street, Downpatrick, appeared by videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He is also charged with possessing offensive weapons, described in court as two large kitchen knives.

Aidan Mann, a 28-year-old tattoo artist, also known as Zen Black, was attacked on Church Street in Downpatrick on Monday.

He was given treatment by paramedics but he died at the scene on the incident.

Donnelly was arrested at the scene having been wrestled to the ground by four men.

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she believed she can connect the defendant to the charges.

Donnelly spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

A defence solicitor made no application for bail for Donnelly.

She told the court her client had made admissions in interviews and had expressed his remorse.

Donnelly was remanded in custody with the case adjourned until 27 January.

